Best4hedging
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Chorley
    Best4hedging is a leading online retailer of hedging plants, topiary, trees and turf. We also supply specialist landscaping products such as pleached trees, instant hedging and hedging screens as well as all of your planting essentials. By trading online we can offer competitive prices and we have years of experience supplying trade customers and landscapers with large orders, all of which are delivered at a time to best suit you.

    Services
    • Range of heging plants
    • trees
    • Topiary
    • turf
    • topsoil and planting essentials. Also provide comp[rehensive quotes and consistently competitive prices.
    Service areas
    Chorley
    Address
    PR7 6EE Chorley
    United Kingdom
    www.best4hedging.co.uk
