Cleaners Balham
Gardeners in Balham
Reviews (1)
    • A hygienic home or office is essential, therefore we are here to help. We are a cleaning company, located in London. We have been on the market for years, proving our excellence and making our way towards the best in the business. Cleaning Services Balham offers a variety of cleaning services that you can choose among, such as office cleaning, domestic cleaning, one off cleaning, carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning and many more. You can either choose one services or combine more, it's up to you. We can clean your place on a daily, weekly, monthly or one off basis – whatever suits you best.

    Service areas
    Balham
    Address
    SW12 0PS Balham
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034755156

    Reviews

    Mikey Lyon
    I was behind with the cleaning chores and just couldn’t keep up. My housemate suggested we hire a cleaner for the apartment. We have it cleaned once a week and it has been just great. Everything is neat and tidy and even though our cleaner skipped an appointment or two, she always makes sure to come make up for it shortly after. We are very pleased with this company so you should try them too.
    about 2 months ago
    Project date: April 2022
