Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
More Handles
Online Shops in Carlisle
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (17)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • More Handles provides the largest range of door hardware available in the UK, and the vast majority can also be purchased via their industry leading website; www.morehandles.co.uk.  The Website was set up back in 2007 and has grown to establish itself as one of the benchmark websites for retail customers, DIY Hobbyists, Property Developers, Builders, Joiners, and more.  The huge range of ironmongery products are sourced from many different manufacturers including; the very best British-made manufacturers; Specialist Italian and German manufacturers

    Services
    • door hardware
    • DIY prooducts
    • workwear
    • locks and much more
    Service areas
    worldwide and Carlisle
    Address
    Unit 3 Grearshill Road
    CA3 0ET Carlisle
    United Kingdom
    +44-1228516516 www.morehandles.co.uk

    Reviews

    Gary Potts
    Great people, very knowledgeable
    about 2 months ago
    David Ryans
    Always friendly and helpful staff.
    2 months ago
    Peter Charlton
    Great help and information for my purchase Would highly recommend.
    3 months ago
    Show all 17 reviews
      Add SEO element