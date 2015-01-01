Eton Construction is a main construction contractor with a diverse portfolio of Residential & Commercial contacts, throughout Rotherham, Sheffield & the surrounding South Yorkshire area. We work to very high standards of finish along with compulsory health and safety policies and procedures, providing a full professional service working closely with the client at all times. Along with our vast experience we are committed to high standards of craftsmanship with close attention to detail, delivering projects of excellence to the requirements of our clients from concept to completion.