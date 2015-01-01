Your browser is out-of-date.

Eton Construction Ltd
Home Builders in Rotherham
    • Eton Construction is a main construction contractor with a diverse portfolio of Residential & Commercial contacts, throughout Rotherham, Sheffield & the surrounding South Yorkshire area. We work to very high standards of finish along with compulsory health and safety policies and procedures, providing a full professional service working closely with the client at all times. Along with our vast experience we are committed to high standards of craftsmanship with close attention to detail, delivering projects of excellence to the requirements of our clients from concept to completion.

    Services
    • development
    • Design
    • Architectural Services
    • Planning
    • construction
    Service areas
    Rotherham
    Company awards
    Winner: LABC Building Excellence Awards 2015
    Address
    79a Wellgate
    S60 2LZ Rotherham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1709365964 Www.etonconstruction.com
