Kitchen Planners in Swansea
    We provide a range of  bespoke quality, modern, kitchens. Supported by a fast, professional and responsive care package including a comprehensive planning, design and fitting service we offer dream kitchens at great prices. So why not visit our Newly Refurbished Gorseinon Showroom where we have 12 New Displays and over 150 Door samples.

    Services
    • designing
    • Project Management
    • Fitting
    • All aspects of home improvement.
    Service areas
    South Wales and Swansea
    Address
    14A West Street
    SA4 4AA Swansea
    United Kingdom
    +44-1792544288 www.fit-kitchens.co.uk
