Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pemara Design
Furniture & Accessories in Dublin
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Veizla Side Table, Pemara Design Pemara Design Living roomSide tables & trays Wood
    Veizla Side Table, Pemara Design Pemara Design Living roomSide tables & trays Wood
    Veizla Side Table, Pemara Design Pemara Design Living roomSide tables & trays Wood
    +1
    Veizla Side Table
    Veizla table, Pemara Design Pemara Design Dining roomTables
    Veizla table, Pemara Design Pemara Design Dining roomTables
    Veizla table, Pemara Design Pemara Design Dining roomTables
    +1
    Veizla table

    Pemara Design is an Irish based furniture design company with roots deep
    in the Danish furniture traditions, focusing on the development of our own unique designs.

    The company was founded by Danish designer Per Ploug, who has worked in the furniture industry for more than 20 years as a kitchen designer. Combining his many years of experience, his engineering skills and his knowledge of good interior design, made him form and create a unique dining table, which soon after was put into production. Other products, such as a complimentary bench and a chair, since followed.

    Service areas
    EU
    Company awards
    • The Veizla Table won a Bronze award and the Graphium Chair won an Iron award, in the international A' Design Awards, based in Como, Italy.
    Address
    20 Churchtown Business Park, Beaumont Avenue
    Dublin 14 Dublin
    Ireland
    +353-868227850 www.pemaradesign.com

    Reviews

    John Moohan
    over 4 years ago
    Robbie Walsh
    about 4 years ago
    Maria Piromalli
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element