Pemara Design is an Irish based furniture design company with roots deep
in the Danish furniture traditions, focusing on the development of our own unique designs.
The company was founded by Danish designer Per Ploug, who has worked in the furniture industry for more than 20 years as a kitchen designer. Combining his many years of experience, his engineering skills and his knowledge of good interior design, made him form and create a unique dining table, which soon after was put into production. Other products, such as a complimentary bench and a chair, since followed.
- Service areas
- EU
- Company awards
- The Veizla Table won a Bronze award and the Graphium Chair won an Iron award, in the international A' Design Awards, based in Como, Italy.
- Address
-
20 Churchtown Business Park, Beaumont Avenue
Dublin 14 Dublin
Ireland
+353-868227850 www.pemaradesign.com