Pemara Design is an Irish based furniture design company with roots deep

in the Danish furniture traditions, focusing on the development of our own unique designs.

The company was founded by Danish designer Per Ploug, who has worked in the furniture industry for more than 20 years as a kitchen designer. Combining his many years of experience, his engineering skills and his knowledge of good interior design, made him form and create a unique dining table, which soon after was put into production. Other products, such as a complimentary bench and a chair, since followed.