Pool-dek is a pool covering system creating a bespoke strong and beautiful floor over the water’s surface. This temporary covering utilises the existing space of a concrete shell or tiled finish swimming pool, covering it and producing an individual floor surface to create an amazing and unique additional space.
With installations worldwide, we will work with you, your architect or interior designer to create your perfect pool covering solution.
- Services
- Design
- supply and installation
- Service areas
- International worldwide
- Loughborough
- Address
-
2 Princes Court, Royal Way, Loughborough, Leicestershire
LE11 5XR Loughborough
United Kingdom
+44-1509611021 www.pooldek.co.uk