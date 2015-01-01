Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Painters Decorators Limited
Paint & Wall Coverings in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Painting and Decorating in Fulham London, Painters Decorators Limited Painters Decorators Limited
    Painting and Decorating in Fulham London, Painters Decorators Limited Painters Decorators Limited
    Painting and Decorating in Fulham London, Painters Decorators Limited Painters Decorators Limited
    +4
    Painting and Decorating in Fulham London

    Painting & Decorating Services by qualified tradesman experienced in maintaining high standard of 5* properties in London, Property and Facilities Management. CRB checked, insured.

    If you are planning to remodel your house, do some painting and decorating services please contact with Renomark London Painters and Decorators. We will be happy to assist you.

    Services
    Interior Painting and Decorating
    Service areas
    Central London. and West London
    Address
    W8 6TG London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7863718132 www.renomark.co.uk

    Reviews

    besttom81
    Amazing job thank you :) Painting and decorating is done up to my standards as requested. Thank you guys!
    almost 7 years ago
    Edit
    Painters and Decorators London Ltd Painters and Decorators London Ltd
    Great cooperation during our recent painting and decorating project at Fulham, Central London. Highly recommend Thomas and his mates. Cheers!
    almost 7 years ago
    Project date: April 2015
    Edit
      Add SEO element