Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Office Design Company
Interior Designers & Decorators in Nottingham
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Trent Instruments Fit Out, Office Design Company Office Design Company Modern bars & clubs
    Trent Instruments Fit Out, Office Design Company Office Design Company Modern bars & clubs
    Trent Instruments Fit Out, Office Design Company Office Design Company Modern bars & clubs
    +1
    Trent Instruments Fit Out

    The Office Design Company is a commercial interiors company that serves the entire Midlands region -- including Nottingham, Derby, Leicester, Birmingham and Peterborough. We offer a range of services including office fit out, office refurbishment, office partitions and mezzanine floor design, build and installation.

    We aim to complete the whole project when it comes to office interiors and we have staff trained in all aspects of installation -- from electrical contractors right through to suspended ceiling installers.

    Services
    • Office fit out
    • office refurbishment
    • mezzanine floors
    • Suspended Ceilings
    • office partitions
    • industrial partitions
    • fire rated partitions
    Service areas
    UK and Nottingham
    Address
    Hayworth Road
    NG10 5LL Nottingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1157401101 www.officedesigncompany.co.uk
      Add SEO element