The Office Design Company is a commercial interiors company that serves the entire Midlands region -- including Nottingham, Derby, Leicester, Birmingham and Peterborough. We offer a range of services including office fit out, office refurbishment, office partitions and mezzanine floor design, build and installation.

We aim to complete the whole project when it comes to office interiors and we have staff trained in all aspects of installation -- from electrical contractors right through to suspended ceiling installers.