Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cleaners Clapham
Building cleaning in London, UK
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Cleaners Clapham specialises in providing quality domestic cleaning services at very reasonable rates. Why should you choose us? We use specialised equipment and safe detergents and employ only vetted cleaners, who have undergone detailed training. Our expert team of cleaners is available for regular cleaning sessions or single cleans of your home. This service includes polishing of steel and glass surfaces, vacuuming of drapes and carpeting, dish washing and more. The team can perform other cleaning-related tasks upon demand. Do not waste your time and efforts to clean your home on your own. Just pick up the phone and dial our number – we will be right there to do the dirty job for you.

    Services
    • end of tenancy cleaning
    • end of tenancy cleaners
    • cleaners
    • Cleaning
    • cleaning company
    • London
    • cleaning services
    • domestic cleaning
    • home cleaning
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    London and London, UK
    Address
    Clapham North Art Centre, 26-32 Voltaire Rd
    SW4 6DH London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034755619 www.cleanerclapham.com
      Add SEO element