Chalkhouse Interiors
Kitchen Manufacturers in Cardiff
Reviews (1)
    At Chalkhouse our design-led approach helps us to create functional and beautiful handmade kitchens that are as individual as you.

    Whether contemporary or classic, our handmade, freestanding furniture and bespoke kitchens are based on clean simple lines, combining fresh ideas with traditional craftsmanship.


    We create stylish, space efficient solutions that will be a pleasure to work in now and for many years to come.

    Every piece is made individually, with pride, and delivered with an unsurpassed level of customer care from concept to completion

    Beautiful kitchens
    bedrooms
    bathrooms and more… .
    All of the UK and Cardiff
    3 Bessemer Close
    CF11 8DL Cardiff
    United Kingdom
    +44-2920233308 www.chalkhouseinteriors.co.uk

    Sheila O'Brien
    This is an exceptional business that prides itself on customer care. The product they produced far exceeds other bespoke kitchen makers at a much fairer price. Each and everyone of the staff are committed to their product. A thoroughly enjoyable experience to do business with them.
    about 2 years ago
