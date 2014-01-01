Studio Four Architects is a medium sized architectural practice based in Hampshire. With offices in Romsey, Winchester & Southampton and a staff of over 30, we can provide a reliable and well resourced service.
We listen to our clients and provide solutions which meet budget and operational needs with design flair. We foster relationships of co-operation with all members of the design and construction team. We respond quickly and provide staff who are knowledgeable and confident in dealing with design and detail issues.
We are proud that the majority of our work is from our Clients returning again and again, showing the high level of satisfaction and good working relationships we strive to achieve.
- Architecture and Interior Design
- residential
- Private Residential
- Hampshire
- Romsey
- Winchester
- Southampton
- Wiltshire
- dorset
- healhcare
- education
- Retail
- Commercial and domestic interiors.
- Commercial Developments
- University of Portsmouth, Portland Building—LABC (Local Authority Building Control) Best Educational Building, South East 2015.
- Cowes lifeboat station, RNLI—Gold Laurel Award 2015 by CABE (Chartered Association of Building Engineers).
- Cowes lifeboat station, RNLI - Commendation by CIAT (Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists’) “Excellence in Architectural Technology”
Tollgate Estates
SO51 0HE Romsey
United Kingdom
+44-1794511255 www.studiofourarchitects.com