Studio Four Architects
Architects in Romsey
Reviews (7)
    The Moorings, Swimming Pool, Studio Four Architects Modern houses
    The Moorings, Swimming Pool, Studio Four Architects Modern pool
    The Moorings, Swimming Pool, Studio Four Architects Modern pool
    The Moorings, Swimming Pool
    Park House, Kilmeston, Studio Four Architects Modern houses
    Park House, Kilmeston, Studio Four Architects Classic style conservatory
    Park House, Kilmeston, Studio Four Architects Country style kitchen
    Park House, Kilmeston
    Rushmore Farm, Upton, Studio Four Architects Country style houses
    Rushmore Farm, Upton, Studio Four Architects Country style houses
    Rushmore Farm, Upton, Studio Four Architects Country style houses
    Rushmore Farm, Upton

    Studio Four Architects is a medium sized architectural practice based in Hampshire. With offices in Romsey, Winchester & Southampton and a staff of over 30, we can provide a reliable and well resourced service.

    We listen to our clients and provide solutions which meet budget and operational needs with design flair. We foster relationships of co-operation with all members of the design and construction team. We respond quickly and provide staff who are knowledgeable and confident in dealing with design and detail issues.

    We are proud that the majority of our work is from our Clients returning again and again, showing the high level of satisfaction and good working relationships we strive to achieve.

    Services
    Architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    • residential
    • Private Residential
    • Hampshire
    • Romsey
    • Winchester
    • Southampton
    • Wiltshire
    • dorset
    • healhcare
    • education
    • Retail
    • Commercial and domestic interiors.
    • Commercial Developments
    Company awards
    • University of Portsmouth, Portland Building—LABC (Local Authority Building Control) Best Educational Building, South East 2015.
    • Cowes lifeboat station, RNLI—Gold Laurel Award 2015 by CABE (Chartered Association of Building Engineers).
    • Cowes lifeboat station, RNLI - Commendation by CIAT (Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists’) “Excellence in Architectural Technology” 
    Address
    Tollgate Estates
    SO51 0HE Romsey
    United Kingdom
    +44-1794511255 www.studiofourarchitects.com

    Reviews

    Emily Tyrwhitt-Drake
    We are working with Claire at Studio Four Architects on a barn conversion project. Claire has worked very hard to come up with plans that not only express her brilliant creativity, but she has also carefully worked in our ideas and all planning considerations (her knowledge is second to none). Claire has gone above and beyond for us and we can't recommend her or the firm more highly.
    19 days ago
    craig taylor
    9 months ago
    Stu Turnbull
    12 months ago
