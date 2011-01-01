If you were specifically looking for ‘Garden Designer Cheshire’ or similar you have come to the right place. Our design practice is based in Cheshire and as such most of our garden design commissions are in Manchester, the North West, Cheshire and the Midlands. We also accept commissions across the UK and internationally. The majority of our work is for private home owners. We design gardens of all shapes, styles, sizes and budgets.

We regularly work in close conjunction with architectural practices to plan the external space around the new building or extension. In particular our specific knowledge of planting and externals works is critical to the overall success of any building project. We help to make the new extension, orangery or conservatory look great! Professional landscape companies also require the specialist skills of a garden designer to help them make considered and stylish decisions about the garden before the diggers arrive! We often act as the ‘outsourced’ garden design solution for companies that can’t afford to employ a full time designer.

If you have had recently had an extension, orangery or conservatory put onto your house, the chances are the garden will need some attention at some point. If you are planning building works, it is best to design the garden along side the architectural plans, even if the garden isn’t likely to be built straight away.