YourMurano Lighting UK
Lighting in Venice
    • Murano Glass Chandelier - modern red glass chandelier - DOLFIN, YourMurano Lighting UK YourMurano Lighting UK Dining roomLighting Glass Red
    Murano Glass Chandelier - modern red glass chandelier - DOLFIN, YourMurano Lighting UK YourMurano Lighting UK Dressing roomLighting Glass Red
    Murano Glass Chandelier - modern red glass chandelier - DOLFIN, YourMurano Lighting UK YourMurano Lighting UK KitchenLighting Glass Red
    +7
    Murano Glass Chandelier - modern red glass chandelier - DOLFIN
    Murano Glass Chandelier - modern gold r dark lampshades glass chandelier - BEMBO, YourMurano Lighting UK YourMurano Lighting UK BedroomLighting Glass Amber/Gold
    Murano Glass Chandelier - modern gold r dark lampshades glass chandelier - BEMBO, YourMurano Lighting UK YourMurano Lighting UK Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting Glass Amber/Gold
    Murano Glass Chandelier - modern gold r dark lampshades glass chandelier - BEMBO, YourMurano Lighting UK YourMurano Lighting UK Dining roomLighting Glass Amber/Gold
    +7
    Murano Glass Chandelier - modern gold r dark lampshades glass chandelier - BEMBO
    Murano Glass Chandelier - modern clear blue chandelier - CELSI, YourMurano Lighting UK YourMurano Lighting UK Study/officeLighting Glass Blue
    Murano Glass Chandelier - modern clear blue chandelier - CELSI, YourMurano Lighting UK YourMurano Lighting UK BedroomLighting Glass Blue
    Murano Glass Chandelier - modern clear blue chandelier - CELSI, YourMurano Lighting UK YourMurano Lighting UK Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting Glass Blue
    +6
    Murano Glass Chandelier - modern clear blue chandelier - CELSI
    Murano Glass Chandelier - classic Rezzonico gold and crystal glass chandelier - VENIER, YourMurano Lighting UK YourMurano Lighting UK Living roomLighting Glass Amber/Gold
    Murano Glass Chandelier - classic Rezzonico gold and crystal glass chandelier - VENIER, YourMurano Lighting UK YourMurano Lighting UK Nursery/kid's roomLighting Glass Amber/Gold
    Murano Glass Chandelier - classic Rezzonico gold and crystal glass chandelier - VENIER, YourMurano Lighting UK YourMurano Lighting UK Study/officeLighting Glass Amber/Gold
    +7
    Murano Glass Chandelier - classic Rezzonico gold and crystal glass chandelier - VENIER
    Murano Glass Chandelier - classic rd and amber glass chandelier - MOCENIGO, YourMurano Lighting UK YourMurano Lighting UK Dressing roomLighting Glass Red
    Murano Glass Chandelier - classic rd and amber glass chandelier - MOCENIGO, YourMurano Lighting UK YourMurano Lighting UK KitchenLighting Glass Amber/Gold
    Murano Glass Chandelier - classic rd and amber glass chandelier - MOCENIGO, YourMurano Lighting UK YourMurano Lighting UK Living roomLighting Glass Red
    +7
    Murano Glass Chandelier - classic rd and amber glass chandelier - MOCENIGO
    Murano Glass Chandelier - classic blue decorations, gold leaf and crystal glass chandelier - RENIER, YourMurano Lighting UK YourMurano Lighting UK Living roomLighting Glass Blue
    Murano Glass Chandelier - classic blue decorations, gold leaf and crystal glass chandelier - RENIER, YourMurano Lighting UK YourMurano Lighting UK Nursery/kid's roomLighting Glass Blue
    Murano Glass Chandelier - classic blue decorations, gold leaf and crystal glass chandelier - RENIER, YourMurano Lighting UK YourMurano Lighting UK Study/officeLighting Glass Blue
    +2
    Murano Glass Chandelier - classic blue decorations, gold leaf and crystal glass chandelier - RENIER
    Show all 19 projects

    Murano Glass Chandeliers: a timeless classic for your luxury decor needs, created especially for you by Murano glassmakers.

    Our team of experts based on the island of Murano in Venice is dedicated to an high quality customare care, from the first steps in designing and choosing your favorite chandelier, to the creation and delivery of the piece, with assistance in the installation anywhere in the world. The unique collection YourMurano Lighting has been designed specifically thinking the needs of the online customer, for an easy mounting and installation in your custom interior design project . We are ready to help you find and choose your Murano Glass Lighting ideal solution to meet your needs. The excellet quality of our entirely customizable products, all with Trademark of Origin, will surprise you and make your dreams come true! 

    Contact us at e-mail address info@chandeliers.lighting

    Services
    • Luxury Murano Glass
    • Murano Glass chandeliers
    • Luxury Glass chandeliers
    • Custom Lighting
    Service areas
    • Italy
    • USA
    • Europe
    • Middle East
    • World
    • Venice
    Address
    Fondamenta Serenella, 3, Murano
    30141 Venice
    Italy
    +39-0413192247 www.chandeliers.lighting/murano-glass-chandeliers
