Rustic luxury inspired by nature

Our philosophy is simple: we stay true to natural materials to create tactile and sustainable luxury. Some call is slow luxe. All our products are hand crafted and unique. No two products are the same and we don't support mass production. We can make things the way you want them. Many of our pieces can be customised to the size and finish you need, so you can have exactly what you want.

Every item of Port Wood furniture is extraordinary. We believe in creating luxurious, quality and functional furniture from beautiful, renewable materials with a low impact on the environment, while supporting communities and small manufacturers rather than mass producers. Each product should tell a story of its own.