Oakmasters specialises in working with oak. As a family company, we've been providing international, commercial and private customers with luxury oak frames and structural products for over 30 years, having worked on prestigious restoration projects with the Mary Rose Trust and Hampton Court Palace amongst others. We craft and hand finish all our period and contemporary oakwork, combining traditional detail and service with modern efficiency and value. Our affordable components are made to suit any specification – from a single beam right up to full oak houses and buildings - we can meet any designs and styles our customers require.