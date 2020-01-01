Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Oakmasters
Joiners in Haywards Heath
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Supply and erection of oak frames and structures
  • Architectural Design Services
  • Structural Engineering
  • Planning
  • building regulation services
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Oakmasters specialises in working with oak. As a family company, we've been providing international, commercial and private customers with luxury oak frames and structural products for over 30 years, having worked on prestigious restoration projects with the Mary Rose Trust and Hampton Court Palace amongst others. We craft and hand finish all our period and contemporary oakwork, combining traditional detail and service with modern efficiency and value. Our affordable components are made to suit any specification – from a single beam right up to full oak houses and buildings - we can meet any designs and styles our customers require.

    Service areas
    • National and International
    • haywards heath
    Address
    Oakmasters, The Mill
    RH16 4RZ Haywards Heath
    United Kingdom
    +44-1444455455 www.oakmasters.co.uk

    Reviews

    Thomas Crompton
    Only 1 star because there is not an option for 0 stars. Avoid this company or the directors Edward Hamilton and family at all costs. They took a large 40% deposit from me for an oak garage in December 2020 knowing at the time the company was about to go into liquidation. Edward Hamilton now plans to rise like a phoenix having stolen cash from many customers like me. I challenged him personally in this via email and have given him sufficient time to rectify the situation which he has not done. He runs the company with his family so avoid any companies with the same directors. Including the wedding business. Easy to research the web of companies they run on companies house website. Just wish we had know before losing so much money.
    5 months ago
    Jason Strong
    A really great service, the product was great but more importantly there was a mistake with the order but it was dealt with quickly and efficiently, really appreciated. Jason
    6 months ago
    Chunky ATW
    Having done my extensive research into oak design, supply and build companies, I trusted Oakmasters with the contract to come up with a sympathetic extension to compliment our Victorian cottage in the south downs national park. From initial consultation and design brief, through to project management and on site build, their approach has been nothing short of exceptional. Their communication throughout the process has been amazing. I would definitely recommend Oakmasters.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element