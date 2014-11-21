Your browser is out-of-date.

Terence Woodgate
Lighting in Mayfield
    • Solid and Core collections from Terence Woodgate, Terence Woodgate Terence Woodgate Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    Solid and Core collections from Terence Woodgate, Terence Woodgate Terence Woodgate Classic airports
    Solid and Core collections from Terence Woodgate, Terence Woodgate Terence Woodgate Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +26
    Solid and Core collections from Terence Woodgate

    Founded by industrial designer Terence Woodgate, who has over 25 years’ experience of lighting and furniture design, the company designs and manufactures lighting collections that fully optimise the formidable benefits of LED technology.

    As one of the UK's most respected industrial designers, specialising in furniture and lighting, Terence Woodgate has become known for a stripped-down, elegant, modern approach to design with an obsessive attention to detail and manufacture, exemplified in products like the ethereal Surface Table for Established & Sons. 

    “I have always been considered obsessive in the way I design; now I have the opportunity to influence every single aspect of the final product right down to the instructions and the box. It is simply fueled by a desire to make the whole experience more pertinent and beautiful.” (Terence Woodgate).

    Service areas
    Mayfield
    Address
    West Hill, Little Trodgers Lane
    TN20 6PW Mayfield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1435872677 www.terencewoodgate.com
