Founded by industrial designer Terence Woodgate, who has over 25 years’ experience of lighting and furniture design, the company designs and manufactures lighting collections that fully optimise the formidable benefits of LED technology.

As one of the UK's most respected industrial designers, specialising in furniture and lighting, Terence Woodgate has become known for a stripped-down, elegant, modern approach to design with an obsessive attention to detail and manufacture, exemplified in products like the ethereal Surface Table for Established & Sons.

“I have always been considered obsessive in the way I design; now I have the opportunity to influence every single aspect of the final product right down to the instructions and the box. It is simply fueled by a desire to make the whole experience more pertinent and beautiful.” (Terence Woodgate).