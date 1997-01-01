Your browser is out-of-date.

La Corbeille Éditions
Online Shops in Sablonnières
Reviews (4)
Projects

    Desk Hyppolite color blue marine - Design Florence Watine for brand Harto
    Desk Hyppolite color blue marine - Design Florence Watine for brand Harto , La Corbeille Éditions La Corbeille Éditions Study/officeDesks
    Desk Hyppolite color blue marine - Design Florence Watine for brand Harto , La Corbeille Éditions La Corbeille Éditions Study/officeDesks
    Desk Hyppolite color blue marine - Design Florence Watine for brand Harto
    Desk Honoré
    Desk Honoré, La Corbeille Éditions La Corbeille Éditions Study/officeDesks
    Desk Honoré, La Corbeille Éditions La Corbeille Éditions Study/officeDesks
    Desk Honoré
    Light Cage by Jocelyn Deris
    Light Cage by Jocelyn Deris, La Corbeille Éditions La Corbeille Éditions Living roomLighting
    Light Cage by Jocelyn Deris, La Corbeille Éditions La Corbeille Éditions Living roomLighting
    Light Cage by Jocelyn Deris
    Molécule Carpet by Nathalie and Cyril Daniel
    Molécule Carpet by Nathalie and Cyril Daniel, La Corbeille Éditions La Corbeille Éditions Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Molécule Carpet by Nathalie and Cyril Daniel, La Corbeille Éditions La Corbeille Éditions Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Molécule Carpet by Nathalie and Cyril Daniel

    Founded in 1997, La Corbeille Editions proposes original pieces created by different designers.
    Timeless and distinguished, our editions are distinguished by the humor and poetry in addition to the primary function of each object key: our tables, lamps, rugs, bookcases, coat racks ... blend into any interior styles while providing a remarkable character and elegance. Historically, we have chosen to make our collections in France, in addition to the social and ecological impact of this decision, it ensures some quality s manufacturing and responsiveness ... Welcome to our world!

    Service areas
    Sablonnières—France
    Address
    22 bis Le Plessier
    77510 Sablonnières
    France
    +33-164039552 www.lacorbeille.fr

    Reviews

    Juliette
    over 4 years ago
    Laurent Lechevallier
    over 3 years ago
    CATHERINE LECHEVALLIER
    over 3 years ago
