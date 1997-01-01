Founded in 1997, La Corbeille Editions proposes original pieces created by different designers.

Timeless and distinguished, our editions are distinguished by the humor and poetry in addition to the primary function of each object key: our tables, lamps, rugs, bookcases, coat racks ... blend into any interior styles while providing a remarkable character and elegance. Historically, we have chosen to make our collections in France, in addition to the social and ecological impact of this decision, it ensures some quality s manufacturing and responsiveness ... Welcome to our world!