Ceramique Internationale Ltd
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Leeds
  • We specialize in specifying and supplying Bathroom Tiles and Kitchen Tiles to Home Owners, Architects, Product Specifiers and many other Tile Distributors and Retailers around the UK. 

    • At Tilesandmosaics online Shop, We have a wide ranges of all kinds of tiles that You can Search and found tiles and mosaics for your bathroom, kitchen or any other room where you need tiles. Here, So,Choose and buy best tiles and ceramics for your home from about 500+ varieties and patterns at our online Tile Shop.

    Services
    Tiles stockist Tiler Tiles shop Tiles Showroom
    Service areas
    Leeds
    Address
    Unit 1, Royds Lane, Lower Wortley Ring Road
    LS12 6DU Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-1132310218 www.tilesandmosaics.co.uk

    Reviews

    Robert Thompson
    about 3 years ago
    Sandra Robertson
    Got exacty what we needed.
    over 2 years ago
    Darren jones
    Always helpful 1st class service
    over 2 years ago
