Unique handmade furniture and home accessories born

from real passion and love for detail at the beginning of 2013.

Main idea of design focuses on diversity of shapes and textures of wood, metal, plywood and OSB.

Kvadrat Meble aims to be one step ahead of most market offers through its distinctive interpretation of trends and it’s exceptional attention to detail and aesthetics.

The brand is dedicated to people who likes exceptional, one-off items. For everyone who is bored with admass production of repetitive, similar products.

We don’t forget about ecology that’s why we complement our offer with recycled pieces seen from very fresh, innovative perspective.