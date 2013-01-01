Your browser is out-of-date.

Kvadrat Meble
Furniture & Accessories in Katowice
    Trojak
    Rich Turquoise
    Nerka Black &White
    Henrietta
    Henry
    Harry
    Unique handmade furniture and home accessories born
    from real passion and love for detail at the beginning of 2013.

    Main idea of design focuses on diversity of shapes and textures of wood, metal, plywood and OSB.

    Kvadrat Meble aims to be one step ahead of most market offers through its distinctive interpretation of trends and it’s exceptional attention to detail and aesthetics.

    The brand is dedicated to people who likes exceptional, one-off items. For everyone who is bored with admass production of repetitive, similar products.

    We don’t forget about ecology that’s why we complement our offer with recycled pieces seen from very fresh, innovative perspective.

    Company awards
    Elle Decoration honourable mention 'Młodzi na Start 2014" for Nova cabinet
    Address
    Zamiejska 24
    40-772 Katowice
    United Kingdom
    +48-880302522 www.kvadratmeble.pl
