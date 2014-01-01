Michele Longoni Interiors is a young, London based creative studio. We offer clients a creative and practical but ultimately very personal, design service.

We provide a comprehensive interior design service to both private and commercial clients, making sure that each project is approached with a fresh and inventive eye. We constantly meet our clients' expectations through our project management services that monitor your project through its various stages through to final completion.

Our designs are presented using a combination of 2D and 3D visuals, CAD drawings and presentation boards crafted from our extensive in-studio reference and sample libraries.

We stay in touch with the latest trends by visiting the main European trade shows in London, Milan and Paris and maintain contact with some of the best manufacturers and specialist dealers. This allows us to source not only from the mainstream companies but also locate exquisite and unique antiques and artwork.

Aiming to maintain an outstanding reputation for innovative, bespoke and inventive design we provide a comprehensive and individually tailored service from a full-scale renovation project to a simple restyling of a room.