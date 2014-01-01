Michele Longoni Interiors is a young, London based creative studio. We offer clients a creative and practical but ultimately very personal, design service.
We provide a comprehensive interior design service to both private and commercial clients, making sure that each project is approached with a fresh and inventive eye. We constantly meet our clients' expectations through our project management services that monitor your project through its various stages through to final completion.
Our designs are presented using a combination of 2D and 3D visuals, CAD drawings and presentation boards crafted from our extensive in-studio reference and sample libraries.
We stay in touch with the latest trends by visiting the main European trade shows in London, Milan and Paris and maintain contact with some of the best manufacturers and specialist dealers. This allows us to source not only from the mainstream companies but also locate exquisite and unique antiques and artwork.
Aiming to maintain an outstanding reputation for innovative, bespoke and inventive design we provide a comprehensive and individually tailored service from a full-scale renovation project to a simple restyling of a room.
- Interior Design—Interior Architecture—Project Management
- Central London.
- London
- Greater London
- All across the UK
- Across the world
- World of Interiors award 2015
173A Camberwell New Road
SE5 0TJ London
United Kingdom
+44-7704286288 michelelongoni.com
A native of Milan, Michele Longoni gained a BA in fashion and textile design and worked as a designer for high-end women's wear companies in New York and London where he was awarded with prizes for innovation and excellence in design.
Private property development commissions opened his eyes to what you can create with a knowledge of interior design.
“In my years as a fashion designer I always had a strong three-dimensional vision teamed with a sense of proportion, colour combination and style. But I also enjoyed the collaborative process, client contact and sense of permanence that comes with interiors that you don’t get with fashion."
"I ultimately decided to change career to interior design in order to apply my ideas in a larger scale, focusing on space planning with exacting solutions and creative schemes. My desire was to create something that would last longer than trends in fashion and to focus on the client in order to create something that they could enjoy for years to come.”
Michele gained a further diploma at the prestigious KLC School of Design in Chelsea where he was awarded the Condé Nast World of Interiors prize. Michele’s aesthetic is inspired by his Italian heritage in conjunction with British quirkiness and warmth. This translates into spaces with timeless elegance and a touch of irony.
Supremely creative, and driven by an intense passion for design, he launched his own company in 2014 after having worked alongside well-established designers.