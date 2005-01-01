Our Practice
We specialise in bespoke, contemporary design with sustainability at the heart of all we do. We work on a wide range of building types throughout the south west and irrespective of the size we apply the same design creativity and technical know-how to every project.
Whether residential, commercial, community or education, the process is similar: by listening carefully to our clients’ needs and applying our experience and expertise we aim to produce buildings that deliver the best solutions practically, financially and aesthetically. Our belief is that truly good design will inspire, delight and provide a life enhancing environment.
We are RIBA chartered, AECB and Green Register members.
- Services
- Architecture and environmental design including feasibility studies
- planning and listed building applications
- environmental assessment and eco refurbishment
- Conservation work
- detailed design and contract administration
- Service areas
- All of the UK
- South West of England
- Bath
- Bristol
- Gloucestershire
- Avon
- Somerset
- Company awards
- Bath & North East Somerset Design Quality Awards
- 2012 – Herschel Museum of Astronomy
- Works to a listed building Design Quality Award
- 2011 – Bridge Lock Mews
- New Housing Design Quality Award
- 2011 – Pipehouse
- Domestic Extension Design Quality (Highly Commended)
- 2010 – Contemporary rear extension to Victorian Terraced house Domestic extension (highly commended)
- 2009 – Freshford Community Shop
- Public/Commercial (joint winners with David Thurlow Partnership)
- 2005—Contemporary Conservatory
- Domestic extension (joint winners for this project with Space Glass Innovations)
- 2005 – St Michaels Church House (Zaza/Aqua Restaurant)
- Public/Commercial Building (Highly Commended)
- 2001 – Sharpstone Chapel
- Brian Marson Listed Building Award
- 2000 – Prospect House
- Small Domestic extension (not on the website).
- LABC National Building Excellence Awards
- 2013 – Winner – Best Community Building
- Fairfield Farm College (with Ken Biggs Contractors)
- LABC West of England Building Excellence Awards
- 2014 – Winner- Best Small Commercial Building
- Anthony Best Dynamics (with Ken Biggs Contractors)
- 2013 – Winner – Best Community Building
- Fairfield Farm College (with Ken Biggs Contractors)
- 2013 – Highly Commended – Best Conversion
- Jamie’s Farm Trust (with Wraxall Builders)
- 2013 – Finalist – Best Education Building
- Fairfield Farm College (with Ken Biggs Contractors)
- 2013 – Finalist – Best Sustainable Project
- Fairfield Farm College (with Ken Biggs Contractors)
- 2013 – Finalist – Best Community Building
- Jamie’s Farm Trust (with Wraxall Builders)
- 2013 – Finalist – Best Education Building
- Jamie’s Farm Trust (with Wraxall Builders)
- 2013 – Finalist – Best Community Building
- St Andrew’s Community Church (with Ken Biggs Builders)
- 2012 – Finalist, highly commended – Best housing – small
- Bridge Lock Mews (with Ken Biggs Contractors)
- 2010 – Finalist – Best Small Commercial Development
- Freshford Shop (jointly with David Thurlow Partnership & Ken Biggs Contractors)
- 2010 – Finalist – Best Domestic Extension or Conversion
- Oak Frame extensions to cottage in Colerne (jointly with Ken Biggs Contractors)
- Bedroom extension to Cottage in Turleigh (jointly with Mike Burbidge)
- West Wiltshire Design Awards
- 2004 – St Margaret’s Hall
- Extension to existing hall (Design Commendation).
- Address
-
bath brewery, toll bridge road
ba1 7de Bath
United Kingdom
+44-1225851860 www.hetreedross.com