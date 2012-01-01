British designer, Jan Constantine is the founder and Creative Director of Jan Constantine Ltd, British international home textile company. Jan is known for her bold, distinct and original collection of home textiles and her work as a designer and manufacturer of a range of home interior products.

With a design background in fashion, interiors and styling, Jan has gathered together her experience, her love of decoration and her Constantine drive to fulfil a lifetime’s ambition and produce her own Collection. The Constantine Collection includes original, hand-embroidered designs that feature on exquisite textiles and home accessories that stand alone as unique speciality products in the interiors market. The Constantine Collection is designed for today, and reflects the great attention to style and good taste that is lavished upon it. Each speciality item is destined to be an "heirloom of the future". Inspiration for individual designs in the Constantine Collection comes from favourite things and traditional hand-embroidery. Jan’s exquisite designs are hand worked on quality natural cottons, linens and wools. “I want to create something that will bring joy to people and be handed down, just as the embroidery skills of my artisans have been handed down through many generations." Jan’s goals for the future include wanting to keep alive the ancient, hands-on skills demonstrated by her very talented workforce. Her plan is to continue finding ways of introducing her exquisite products into homes worldwide and she hopes that, with the passage of time, her speciality range will become a favourite household name everywhere. 2012 sees Jan Constantine as the holder of an official licence for home textiles for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.