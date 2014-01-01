Your browser is out-of-date.

in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow
Kitchen Planners in Marlow
Reviews (2)
    Contemporary Kitchen in Walnut and White Glass
    Contemporary Kitchen in Walnut and White Glass, in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow Modern kitchen
    Contemporary Kitchen in Walnut and White Glass, in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow Modern kitchen
    +2
    Contemporary Kitchen in Walnut and White Glass
    Twitchell Lane
    Twitchell Lane, in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow Modern kitchen
    Twitchell Lane, in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow Modern kitchen
    +2
    Twitchell Lane
    Sheethanger Lane
    Sheethanger Lane, in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow Modern kitchen
    Sheethanger Lane, in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow Modern kitchen
    +3
    Sheethanger Lane
    Minimalist High Gloss Contemporary Kitchen
    Minimalist High Gloss Contemporary Kitchen, in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow Modern kitchen
    Minimalist High Gloss Contemporary Kitchen, in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow Modern kitchen
    +2
    Minimalist High Gloss Contemporary Kitchen
    in-toto Marlow Kitchens Design Studio
    in-toto Marlow Kitchens Design Studio, in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow Modern kitchen
    in-toto Marlow Kitchens Design Studio, in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow Modern kitchen
    +7
    in-toto Marlow Kitchens Design Studio
    Contemporary Kitchen in 19th Century Home
    Contemporary Kitchen in 19th Century Home, in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow Modern kitchen
    Contemporary Kitchen in 19th Century Home, in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow Modern kitchen
    +2
    Contemporary Kitchen in 19th Century Home
    Show all 8 projects

    Following on from our success of in-toto Amersham,  Maree Dixon has successfully opened up a second kitchens design studio in the charming area of Marlow, located on Spittal Street right in the centre of Marlow town. With an impressive portfolio from Amersham, our design team are excited to spread their creativity within the homes of Marlow and surrounding areas.

    We offer a friendly and professional service and welcome clients to browse the showroom in a relaxing environment. We are always on hand to help inform and guide clients to make sure they achieve the most out of their visit and whole in-toto experience. Our design studio has a variety of striking kitchens on display that showcase the very best of the in-toto kitchen ranges. in-toto Marlow offer styles to suit all tastes, from sleek high-gloss handless displays, to more traditional shaker ranges. We also have a variety of worktops on display, including Quartz, Granite, Dekton, Corian and laminate. At our design studio, we embrace the fact that everyone has individual tastes and aspire to create a unique and personal kitchen for each of our clients.

    Services
    kitchen design
    Service areas
    • marlow
    • slough
    • Middlesex
    • Windsor
    • Hertfordshire
    • Buckinghamshire
    • Greater London and Hertfordshire
    Company awards
    • KBSA
    • Winner of 2012 in-toto National Customer Service Award
    • Commended in 2014 KBSA Design Awards
    • UK retail sales 3rd place—2014
    Address
    in-toto Marlow
    SL7 3HJ Marlow
    United Kingdom
    +44-1628486000 intoto.co.uk/showrooms/view/marlow

    Reviews

    Franz priki
    over 5 years ago
    Gordon Ede
    Rather than deal with a multi national kitchen retailer I decided that I wanted to use a small independent company, after speaking to the designer/manager of Intoto in Marlow (Francesco) I loved his ideas & proceeded, it wasn't cheap, it wasn't dear, but I do have a quality bespoke kitchen, all the fitters that fitted the kitchen were first class, everything was fitted on the day they said it would, it does all take time so I suggest that you order with plenty of time in hand, if you need a quality kitchen & deal with nice people then I highly recommend In-toto kitchens.
    over 5 years ago
