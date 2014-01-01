Following on from our success of in-toto Amersham, Maree Dixon has successfully opened up a second kitchens design studio in the charming area of Marlow, located on Spittal Street right in the centre of Marlow town. With an impressive portfolio from Amersham, our design team are excited to spread their creativity within the homes of Marlow and surrounding areas.

We offer a friendly and professional service and welcome clients to browse the showroom in a relaxing environment. We are always on hand to help inform and guide clients to make sure they achieve the most out of their visit and whole in-toto experience. Our design studio has a variety of striking kitchens on display that showcase the very best of the in-toto kitchen ranges. in-toto Marlow offer styles to suit all tastes, from sleek high-gloss handless displays, to more traditional shaker ranges. We also have a variety of worktops on display, including Quartz, Granite, Dekton, Corian and laminate. At our design studio, we embrace the fact that everyone has individual tastes and aspire to create a unique and personal kitchen for each of our clients.