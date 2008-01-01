Cowper
Griffith Architects LLP (CGA) is an award winning practice based just outside Cambridge. We have won many awards for our buildings, including ‘Architect of the Year’ and ‘Building of the Year’ for the Arboretum in the RIBA East Awards in April 2014. For over 30 years, CGA have been involved in a great range of type and scale of project and we are able to bring expertise from across the spectrum of architectural design from contemporary new build to the conservation, restoration and refurbishment of existing structures. Our projects are thoroughly researched, well resolved through rigorous discussion and thoughtfully executed to the best quality that the budget will allow. The practice regularly works with client bodies seeking clarity on future building projects. We have a great deal of experience bringing the early designs and feasibility through the planning and construction stages to the completion of the project.
- Services
- Architecture
- Design
- Feasibility studies
- Interior Design
- CONSERVATION OF LISTED BUILDINGS
- PRIVATE HOUSES
- VISITOR FACILITIES
- HIGHER EDUCATION
- SECONDARY EDUCATION
- Commercial
- Passiv Haus
- Sustainable Architecture & design.
- Service areas
- Cambridge, London, and Southern UK
- Company awards
- Recent awards include:
- Architect of the Year 2014 in the eastern region.
- Building of the Year for the Arboretum 2014
- RIBA Regional & National Award for Stowe Visitor Centre 2013
- RIBA National Conservation Award for Stowe Visitor Facility 2013
- Wood Award winner for Stowe Visitor Centre 2013
- RICS Sustainability Award for Morden Hall Park Visitor Facility 2012
- RIBA Regional & National Award for Angelsey Abbey Visitor Facility 2008
- Wood Award winner for Anglesey Abbey Visitor Facility 2008
- Over 40 Regional & National Awards over 30 years of practice.
- Address
Cowper Griffith Architects, 15 high street, Whittlesford, Cambridge CB22 4LT
CB22 4LT Cambridge
United Kingdom
+44-1223835998 www.cowpergriffith.co.uk