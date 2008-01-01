Cowper

Griffith Architects LLP (CGA) is an award winning practice based just outside Cambridge. We have won many awards for our buildings, including ‘Architect of the Year’ and ‘Building of the Year’ for the Arboretum in the RIBA East Awards in April 2014. For over 30 years, CGA have been involved in a great range of type and scale of project and we are able to bring expertise from across the spectrum of architectural design from contemporary new build to the conservation, restoration and refurbishment of existing structures. Our projects are thoroughly researched, well resolved through rigorous discussion and thoughtfully executed to the best quality that the budget will allow. The practice regularly works with client bodies seeking clarity on future building projects. We have a great deal of experience bringing the early designs and feasibility through the planning and construction stages to the completion of the project.