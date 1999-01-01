Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Adam Knibb Architects
Architects in Winchester
Overview 9Projects (9) 9Ideabooks (9)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Hurdle House, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
    Hurdle House, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
    Hurdle House, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
    +15
    Hurdle House
    Poplar Road, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
    Poplar Road, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
    Poplar Road, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
    +13
    Poplar Road
    Austen House, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
    Austen House, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
    Austen House, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
    +3
    Austen House
    The Beckett House, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
    The Beckett House, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
    The Beckett House, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
    +6
    The Beckett House
    The Cedar Lodges, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
    The Cedar Lodges, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
    The Cedar Lodges, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
    +7
    The Cedar Lodges
    Bluebell Pool House, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
    Bluebell Pool House, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
    Bluebell Pool House, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
    +9
    Bluebell Pool House
    Show all 9 projects

    A contemporary architectural design practice that specialises in quality and sustainability. Dedicated to developing the clients aspirations into reality.

    Services
    residential, Commercial, and Other
    Service areas
    Winchester
    Company awards
    • LEAF Awards : Young Architect 2013 – Special commendation, Residential Building of the Year.
    • RIBA South Award 2012: Project Architect on Pooley House (with John Pardey Architects).
    • Eisteddfod trophy 2005: Recognition creative architecture and design
    Address
    The Dolphin, 33 St Thomas Street
    SO23 0QQ Winchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1962680221 www.adamknibbarchitects.com

    Reviews

    Josh Bilson
    almost 3 years ago
      Add SEO element