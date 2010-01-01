Studio Ve was founded in 2010 by Shay Carmon and Ben Klinger, both product design graduates from Holon Institute of Technology.

From the beginning of our joint work, we bring our notions into life, involved in the whole process - starting with the concept, design phase, continuing with production and spreading them out. Our first three clocks successfully raised funds for production on Kickstarter, with the help of 1400 backers, and were presented worldwide.