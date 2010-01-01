Your browser is out-of-date.

Studio Ve
Furniture & Accessories in Tel Aviv
Projects

    • Manifold Clock, Studio Ve Studio Ve Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Manifold Clock
    Lithe Clock, Studio Ve Studio Ve Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Lithe Clock
    P Clock, Studio Ve Studio Ve Living roomAccessories & decoration
    P Clock

    Studio Ve was founded in 2010 by Shay Carmon and Ben Klinger, both product design graduates from Holon Institute of Technology.

    From the beginning of our joint work, we bring our notions into life, involved in the whole process - starting with the concept, design phase, continuing with production and spreading them out. Our first three clocks successfully raised funds for production on Kickstarter, with the help of 1400 backers, and were presented worldwide.

    Services
    Clock Design
    Service areas
    Israel and Tel Aviv
    Address
    102 Ehad Ha'am st.
    6520721 Tel Aviv
    Israel
    +972-52386686 www.studiove.com
