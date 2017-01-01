Your browser is out-of-date.

Patalab Architecture
Architects in London
Projects

    • Heath House, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Classic style houses Bricks Brown
    Heath House, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Solid Wood White
    Heath House, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Solid Wood White
    +13
    Heath House
    66 St James's Street, Central London, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern bars & clubs
    66 St James's Street, Central London, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern bars & clubs
    66 St James's Street, Central London, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern bars & clubs
    +3
    66 St James's Street, Central London
    The Gables, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern houses
    The Gables, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern living room
    The Gables, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern dining room
    +12
    The Gables
    Cascade House, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern houses
    Cascade House, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern houses
    Cascade House, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern houses
    +7
    Cascade House
    55 Grosvenor Street, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern bars & clubs
    55 Grosvenor Street, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern bars & clubs
    55 Grosvenor Street, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern bars & clubs
    +5
    55 Grosvenor Street
    Marconi House, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern walls & floors
    Marconi House, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern walls & floors
    Marconi House, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern walls & floors
    +4
    Marconi House
    Patalab is a London based award-winning architectural practice, founded by Uwe Schmidt-Hess in 2008. We offer a full range of services from concept design and planning to technical design and site supervision, conceiving and realising contemporary high quality spaces and places for private, public and corporate clients. Our expertise includes the planning and realisation of innovative new buildings, remodelling of existing buildings as well as the conservation of Grade I and Grade II listed buildings. In addition we design bespoke interiors, built-in furniture and objects. Inspired by Pataphysics, a philosophy and artistic movement dedicated to exploring the imaginary, Patalab operates as an innovative practice and delivers intelligent and memorable design solutions.

    Patalab is a Chartered Practice of the Royal Institute of British Architects.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Urban planning
    • Furniture & Consumer Products
    • renovation
    • Conservation
    • Temporary Architecture
    • Architecture Theory
    Service areas
    • London & All across UK
    • Europe
    Address
    15 Garrett Street
    EC1Y 0TY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072532036 www.patalab.com
    Copyright © Patalab Ltd

    Reviews

    Tara Birdi
    Fantastic Architects, very talented and dedicated, developing and delivering inspirational projects. Highly Recommended.
    5 months ago
    Mana Kimura-Anderson
    Unbeatable experience working with Patalab.
    11 months ago
    Connor James
    I spent two years as part of the Patalab team, only leaving to continue my education. The office environment was extremely supportive and offered so much opportunity for growth and experience. I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Patalab learning from such a passionate and dedicated group of people.
    11 months ago
