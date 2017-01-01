Patalab is a London based award-winning architectural practice, founded by Uwe Schmidt-Hess in 2008. We offer a full range of services from concept design and planning to technical design and site supervision, conceiving and realising contemporary high quality spaces and places for private, public and corporate clients. Our expertise includes the planning and realisation of innovative new buildings, remodelling of existing buildings as well as the conservation of Grade I and Grade II listed buildings. In addition we design bespoke interiors, built-in furniture and objects. Inspired by Pataphysics, a philosophy and artistic movement dedicated to exploring the imaginary, Patalab operates as an innovative practice and delivers intelligent and memorable design solutions.

Patalab is a Chartered Practice of the Royal Institute of British Architects.