We at TRINITY HAMMOCKS believe in helping you to relax, enjoy and share.



Founded from a passion for travel by Gilbert Tourville, Trinity Hammocks was also born of a desire to turn hammocking into a sharing and social experience rather than a solitary one. Design , comfort and durability are our foremost priorities to let you enjoy outdoor living without ever leaving the comfort of your own home.Trinity Hammocks constructs its hammock structures with the finest marine-grade materials available. We test our products in extreme weather environments to ensure stability, durability and years of worry-free service.Our hammocks pave the way to a sustainable future for communities of Southeast Asia and helps these artisans develop a better future.



Positive products from and for positive people.