Trinity hammocks
Furniture & Accessories in Pattaya
    • Unity Single Hammock, Trinity hammocks Trinity hammocks Pool Textile White
    Unity Single Hammock
    Eternity, Trinity hammocks Trinity hammocks GardenFurniture Wood White
    +2
    Eternity
    Infinity, Trinity hammocks Trinity hammocks GardenFurniture Wood White
    +2
    Infinity
    Duality, Trinity hammocks Trinity hammocks Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture Wood Wood effect
    Duality, Trinity hammocks Trinity hammocks Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture Aluminium/Zinc White
    Duality, Trinity hammocks Trinity hammocks Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture Wood White
    +1
    Duality

    We at TRINITY HAMMOCKS believe in helping you to relax, enjoy and share.


    Founded from a passion for travel by Gilbert Tourville, Trinity Hammocks was also born of a desire to turn hammocking into a sharing and social experience rather than a solitary one. Design , comfort and durability are our foremost priorities to let you enjoy outdoor living without ever leaving the comfort of your own home.Trinity Hammocks constructs its hammock structures with the finest marine-grade materials available. We test our products in extreme weather environments to ensure stability, durability and years of worry-free service.Our hammocks pave the way to a sustainable future for communities of Southeast Asia and helps these artisans develop a better future.


    Positive products from and for positive people.

    Services
    furniture
    Service areas
    • UK and internationally
    • Pattaya
    Company awards
    2103 Las Vegas Hospitality & Design Expo and Conference—Innovation & Excellence Award
    Address
    Cosy Beach View Condo #511 , Soi Kasetsin 9 ,
    20150 Pattaya
    Thailand
    +66-861466759 www.trinityhammocks.com
