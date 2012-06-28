Founded in 1986, we are a small practice but cover a wide ranging portfolio of work, specialising in difficult planning permissions, bespoke individual property designs, with expertise in education, historic and conservation projects and everything between, from concept to handover
- Services
- Architecture—Urban Design—Master planning—Project Management—interior Design—Conservation
- Service areas
- UK only
- Company awards
- 2014 – Aylesbury Vale D.C. Design Award – The Grove
- 2007 – Aylesbury Vale D.C. Design Award – Macintyre Schoo
- 2006 – “Inspirational People within the Industry” Award
- 2005 – St Margaret’s Loop Competition – Highly Commended
- 2003 – RIBA South Good Design Award – Manor Farm Barns
- 2002 – Aylesbury Vale D.C Design Award – The Old Gaol
- 2002 – Aylesbury Vale D.C Design Award – Cooks Wharf
- 1993 – Aylesbury Vale D.C Design Award – Cricket Pavilion
- 1986 – RIBA Southern Region Energy Award
- Address
8 Linford Forum
MK14 6LY Milton Keynes
United Kingdom
+01908235544 www.hintoncook.co.uk