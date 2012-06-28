Your browser is out-of-date.

Hinton Cook Architects
Architects in Milton Keynes
Reviews (7)
    The Orangery & The Grove
    Midsummer House

    Founded in 1986, we are a small practice but cover a wide ranging portfolio of work, specialising in difficult planning permissions, bespoke individual property designs, with expertise in education, historic and conservation projects and everything between, from concept to handover 

    Services
    ​Architecture—Urban Design—Master planning—Project Management—interior Design—Conservation
    Service areas
    UK only
    Company awards
    • 2014 – Aylesbury Vale D.C. Design Award – The Grove
    • 2007 – Aylesbury Vale D.C. Design Award – Macintyre Schoo
    • 2006 – “Inspirational People within the Industry” Award
    • 2005 – St Margaret’s Loop Competition – Highly Commended
    • 2003 – RIBA South Good Design Award – Manor Farm Barns
    • 2002 – Aylesbury Vale D.C Design Award – The Old Gaol
    • 2002 – Aylesbury Vale D.C Design Award – Cooks Wharf
    • 1993 – Aylesbury Vale D.C Design Award – Cricket Pavilion
    • 1986 – RIBA Southern Region Energy Award
    Address
    8 Linford Forum
    MK14 6LY Milton Keynes
    United Kingdom
    +01908235544 www.hintoncook.co.uk

    Reviews

    Suzie & Mark
    Jag was great to work with. Professional and personable, but most importantly he really took the time to listen and understand what we were looking for. 10 out of 10 for Jag's proactive and determined approach when dealing with the inevitable delays and frustrations of the planning application & approval process!
    9 months ago
    Ben Gardner
    We have worked with Hinton Cook on various projects and always found them great to work with and very responsive to any queries we have had.
    almost 5 years ago
    Clive Robert
    Working with the team at Hinton Cook has been a great experience, I've worked with a few architects over the years and Gavin is by far the easiest to get on with, most proactive and most importantly, most attuned to my 'house style'. The project (300SQM timber-frame contemporary build in Oxfordshire) to date (first fix) has gone smoothly with only a few hurdles, all of which were dealt with efficiently along the way. Good talented people; a really nice team to work with.
    almost 5 years ago
