The Iron Age Metalworks Ltd
Staircases & Railings in London
Reviews (4)
    The Iron Age Metalworks Ltd is well established Architectural Metalwork company and it is considered to be one of the leading manufacturers and installers of bespoke metal staircases in London. Our services range from free site survey, through to full installation including design, fabrication drawings and manufacture.A wide range of materials such as cast iron ,glass, stainless steel, brass, bronze or mild steel and various techniques used to design and build our staircases and other products provide countless options to enhance the choices of our clientele.

    Our selection of bespoke metal staircases includes, basement staircases, spiral staircases, helical staircases, glass staircases, straight staircases, cantilever staircases and cast iron staircases.In our selection of Architectural Metalwork products you can find other high quality items such as metal railings, cast iron railings, metal gates, automated gates, pedestrian gates, swing gates, double gates, stainless steel gates, cantilever gates and sliding gates. Metal balconies, Juliet balconies, glass balconies, cast iron balconies and balcony railings.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    71b Westcote Road
    SW16 6BN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2088350271 www.theironagemetalworks.com

    Reviews

    rakesh koram
    about 5 years ago
    Hannah McBain
    They did a tiny bit of metalwork for me. Fast and efficient and exactly what I needed.
    over 4 years ago
    Sherridan Hughes
    The Iron Age Metalworks were courteous, fast and professional; the top quality railings look amazing and tranform the look of the property - to the extent that every passer-by tends to make a positive comment! I would have no hesitation in recommending them.
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
