CFD Architects
Architects in Saltash
Reviews (1)
    • Westfield, CFD Architects CFD Architects Modern houses
    Westfield, CFD Architects CFD Architects Modern living room
    Westfield, CFD Architects CFD Architects Modern dining room
    Westfield
    Pentyak, CFD Architects CFD Architects Modern style bedroom
    Pentyak, CFD Architects CFD Architects Modern dining room
    Pentyak, CFD Architects CFD Architects Modern living room
    Pentyak
    Whitsand Bay View, CFD Architects CFD Architects Balcony
    Whitsand Bay View, CFD Architects CFD Architects Modern dining room
    Whitsand Bay View, CFD Architects CFD Architects Modern kitchen
    Whitsand Bay View

    As an RIBA Chartered Practice we are committed to delivering good sustainable architecture which aims to exceed the expectations of our clients and makes a positive contribution to the built environment.

    We are Revit users and specialize in 3D modelling and Building Information Management (BIM).

    Services
    • Full architectural services—Bespoke houses
    • renovations and extensions
    Service areas
    Cornwall & SW England
    Company awards
    Daily Mail: UK Property Awards, The Abercrombie Architectural Design Award, National Housing and Town Planning Council, National Home Builder Design Awards, CLA Farm and Country Award, Caradon Design Awards, Arnold Sayers Award for Housing Design, The Worshipful Company of Chartered Surveyors, What House? magazine, Council for the Protection of Rural England, The Cornwall Architecture Awards, Royal Town Planning Institute
    Address
    18 Belle Vue Road
    PL12 6ES Saltash
    United Kingdom
    +44-1752297421 www.cfd-architects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Alex McGinnes
    over 1 year ago
