KNIT KNOT KNIT
Designers in Glasgow
    KNIT KNOT KNIT opened in 2014, selling a unique collection of accessories and interior bespoke pieces. Based in Scotland KNIT KNOT KNIT aims to keep creativity within Britain. KNIT KNOT KNIT is a luxury brand that has been created to merge sculptural and conceptual knit with useable timeless pieces. Making the unwearable wearable. Each accessory and interior piece is individually hand knitted.

    Services
    Accessory & Interior Company
    Service areas
    Dundee and Glasgow
    Address
    G11 Glasgow
    United Kingdom
    www.knitknotknit.com
