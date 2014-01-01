KNIT KNOT KNIT opened in 2014, selling a unique collection of accessories and interior bespoke pieces. Based in Scotland KNIT KNOT KNIT aims to keep creativity within Britain. KNIT KNOT KNIT is a luxury brand that has been created to merge sculptural and conceptual knit with useable timeless pieces. Making the unwearable wearable. Each accessory and interior piece is individually hand knitted.