Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cleaner Clapham
Building cleaning in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Dial Cleaner Clapham's number for a first-rate end of tenancy cleaning at very competitive rates. Once our team of motivated and experienced cleaners finishes with their task, you will be left with a professionally cleaned property which will ensure your deposit return. The service is very comprehensive as it includes mopping, vacuuming, floors and surfaces disinfection, dusting (crevices included) and limestone de-scaling. We are always at customers' disposal and are ready and willing to visit you for a clean on weekends and bank holidays as well. Call us immediately to schedule an appointment and get a free property evaluation. We await you!

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Floor 4, 67 Wingate Square, Clapham
    SW4 0AF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034755258 www.procleanersclapham.co.uk

    Reviews

    Nora Lesi
    Thank you guys for the great results, my whole carpet is clean and it was definitely worth it. The process was very quick and the results are just wonderful. I recommend you to anyone!
    about 2 months ago
    Edit
      Add SEO element