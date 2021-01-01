Your browser is out-of-date.

Professional Cleaners Ealing
Gardeners in Ealing
Reviews (1)
    • By using the end of tenancy cleaning services provided by Professional Cleaners Ealing you will receive you deposits and succeed to move out at the planned time. We can offer you excellent sanitising of your rented flat, office and house which will prepare the property for the inventory checkout. Use our professional cleaning services to make the property you are leaving spick-and-span. Our cleaners are supplied with excellent quality detergents and equipment which ensure fast and effective services. They are being trained and adhere to the demands of letting agents, landlords and inventory clerks. Save yourself the time and efforts leaving the cleaning to the professionals.

    Service areas
    Ealing
    Address
    4th Floor Westgate House, Westgate
    W5 1YY Ealing
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034755368

    Reviews

    Bobby Jason
    I moved to this new place recently. It was not the cleanest in general but the carpet in the living room was gruesome. I did not want to replace it, nor did I have the time to do that. The landlord told me about this company and I did not hesitate to book them. I have to be honest, the email response was slow so maybe try calling them instead. The cleaning, however, was just perfect. I did not expect such a great outcome since the cleaners were working for a couple of hours only. Keep it up guys!
    about 2 months ago
    Project date: January 2021
