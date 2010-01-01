Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Holly Palmer Contemporary Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Manchester
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Tea Cup Stool, Holly Palmer Contemporary Furniture Holly Palmer Contemporary Furniture HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Tea Cup Stool, Holly Palmer Contemporary Furniture Holly Palmer Contemporary Furniture Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
    Tea Cup Stool, Holly Palmer Contemporary Furniture Holly Palmer Contemporary Furniture Modern garden
    +14
    Tea Cup Stool

    Holly Palmer is a furniture designer who uses bold colours and original ideas to create fresh and contemporary products. There is a story behind each piece, a concept which gives it the ability to connect with the user and intrigue. Maintaining functionality as key, Holly’s designs are quirky and refreshing.

    Services
    designer-maker
    Service areas
    Manchester
    Company awards
    • As seen in Fast Company's list of '10 International Designers you should know' May 2010
    • Nominated for the House and Garden Classic Design Award
    Address
    SK11 7NX Manchester
    United Kingdom
    hollypalmeronline.co.uk
      Add SEO element