Holly Palmer is a furniture designer who uses bold colours and original ideas to create fresh and contemporary products. There is a story behind each piece, a concept which gives it the ability to connect with the user and intrigue. Maintaining functionality as key, Holly’s designs are quirky and refreshing.
- As seen in Fast Company's list of '10 International Designers you should know' May 2010
- Nominated for the House and Garden Classic Design Award
