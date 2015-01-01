Your browser is out-of-date.

Art de Vivre Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Beaulieu-sur-Mer
Projects

    • Exotic Inspiration, Art de Vivre Studio Art de Vivre Studio Small kitchens Wood Brown
    Exotic Inspiration, Art de Vivre Studio Art de Vivre Studio Living roomStools & chairs Textile Brown
    Exotic Inspiration, Art de Vivre Studio Art de Vivre Studio Living roomLighting Copper/Bronze/Brass Grey
    Exotic Inspiration
    Organic Textural - Cannes, Art de Vivre Studio Art de Vivre Studio BedroomBeds & headboards Flax/Linen Green
    Organic Textural - Cannes, Art de Vivre Studio Art de Vivre Studio Modern style bedroom Wood Green
    Organic Textural - Cannes, Art de Vivre Studio Art de Vivre Studio KitchenCabinets & shelves Ceramic Grey
    Organic Textural - Cannes
    Colour-Infused Naturals, Art de Vivre Studio Art de Vivre Studio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Beige
    Colour-Infused Naturals, Art de Vivre Studio Art de Vivre Studio Modern living room Wood Beige
    Colour-Infused Naturals, Art de Vivre Studio Art de Vivre Studio Minimalist dining room Wood Brown
    Colour-Infused Naturals

     Art de Vivre Studio is an interior design practice established in 2015 specialising in high-end residential interior design, with the aim to create exceptional spaces using noble materials, quality craftsmanship, sustainable design and cultural fusion. 

    "We focus our approach on finding balance between practicality and aesthetics and pride ourselves on creating comfortable yet distinctive spaces, a fusion of texture, colour and organic materials, without omitting the thorough understanding of each client’s personality and lifestyle. We have a unique vision for each project we undertake, where our clients' taste and expectations are essential. Our design services include space planning, concept development, 2D-3D visualisation,  sourcing FF&E and outstanding Eco-friendly products and materials from an extensive range of UK and international suppliers, as well as interiors consulting and styling."

    Services
    • space planning
    • Concept Development
    • 2D-3D visualisation
    • sourcing FF&E
    • interiors consulting and styling.
    • kitchen design
    • bathroom design
    Service areas
    • London
    • South of France
    • Le Cannet
    • Beaulieu-sur-Mer
    Address
    06310 Beaulieu-sur-Mer
    France
    +33-649358085 www.artdevivrestudio.com
