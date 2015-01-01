Art de Vivre Studio is an interior design practice established in 2015 specialising in high-end residential interior design, with the aim to create exceptional spaces using noble materials, quality craftsmanship, sustainable design and cultural fusion.

"We focus our approach on finding balance between practicality and aesthetics and pride ourselves on creating comfortable yet distinctive spaces, a fusion of texture, colour and organic materials, without omitting the thorough understanding of each client’s personality and lifestyle. We have a unique vision for each project we undertake, where our clients' taste and expectations are essential. Our design services include space planning, concept development, 2D-3D visualisation, sourcing FF&E and outstanding Eco-friendly products and materials from an extensive range of UK and international suppliers, as well as interiors consulting and styling."