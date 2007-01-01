The Manser Practice was founded in 1961 by Michael Manser, now Non-Executive Chairman, who built an initial reputation for designing one off modern houses, a number of which are now listed. Whilst we still occasionally design houses, the past 50 years of output have seen the business involved in an enormously wide range of projects both in terms of sector and size. This has allowed us to have offices in London and Leeds and to start an interior design division which works both independently and as part of a fully integrated and co-ordinated design service for clients.

Our projects range from hotels to hospitals, and from housing schemes to offices and ferry terminals. We have designed embassies and High Commissions for Government, offices for Quangos, and many other projects for large and small commercial developers.

We have always taken a sensible and pragmatic approach to ‘green’ issues – our first solar heated swimming pool was built in 1963 – and have responded positively to the challenges of using less energy and generating less waste.

The business is a limited company owned by three shareholding directors, and we have 40 staff, the majority being in the London office. Whilst most work is in the UK we work regularly in Africa, and have carried out projects in Europe, the USA, UAE, Pakistan, India and China.