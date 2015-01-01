Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Monnaie Architects &amp; Interiors
Architects in Kochi, Kerala
Overview 70Projects (70) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Leading Architectural designs in Kerala—Monnaie Interiors, Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Multi-Family house Wood Wood effect
    Leading Architectural designs in Kerala—Monnaie Interiors, Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Multi-Family house Wood Wood effect
    Leading Architectural designs in Kerala—Monnaie Interiors, Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Multi-Family house Wood Wood effect
    Leading Architectural designs in Kerala—Monnaie Interiors
    Best Interiors in Kerala | Monnaie Architects & Interiors, Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Modern living room Engineered Wood Brown
    Best Interiors in Kerala | Monnaie Architects & Interiors, Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Modern dining room Engineered Wood Wood effect
    Best Interiors in Kerala | Monnaie Architects & Interiors, Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Modern living room Engineered Wood Wood effect
    +3
    Best Interiors in Kerala | Monnaie Architects & Interiors
    Interior designers in Kochi, Kerala, Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Classic style dining room
    Interior designers in Kochi, Kerala, Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Classic style living room
    Interior designers in Kochi, Kerala, Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Classic style living room
    +7
    Interior designers in Kochi, Kerala
    Interior designers in Kochi, Kerala , Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Classic style dining room
    Interior designers in Kochi, Kerala , Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Classic style living room
    Interior designers in Kochi, Kerala , Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Classic style living room
    +7
    Interior designers in Kochi, Kerala
    Best Architects & Interior designers in kochi, kerala , Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Classic style living room
    Best Architects & Interior designers in kochi, kerala , Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Classic style living room
    Best Architects & Interior designers in kochi, kerala , Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Classic style living room
    +7
    Best Architects & Interior designers in kochi, kerala
    Commercial Interiors in Kerala , Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Classic style study/office
    Commercial Interiors in Kerala , Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Classic style study/office
    Commercial Interiors in Kerala , Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Classic style study/office
    +3
    Commercial Interiors in Kerala
    Show all 70 projects

    Monnaie Architects & Interiors is the best home interior designers in Kochi and top architects in Kerala .

    Our services include

    Turnkey Construction:   Our Turnkey projects are totally worth your money as it involves everything from designing and construction. Turnkey include architecture consulting, Interior designing, construction & furnishing.

    Architecture Consulting:  Our architecture consulting service begins with in-depth client consultation, then developing the plan and design based on customer requirements by ensuring the practical viability of the same.

    Interior Designing:  We provide unique interior designs that reflect uniqueness, creativity, and professionalism.  Our interior designs clearly depict the taste and other requirements of our clients.

    Interior Furnishing:  All our furniture are manufactured in our own independent factory in Palakkad. They are delivered to our clients after thorough quality checking and are available in different colors, prices, and sizes.

    Online Furniture Store:  All our furniture and other decor items are available in our Online furniture store www.monnaiedecoro.com. Get them in your favorite colors, sizes, and prices..

    Service areas
    • Worldwide.
    • Palakkad
    • Ernakulam
    • Kerala
    • Kochi
    Address
    Palathinkal Building Opposite Asianet Studio Kochapilly Road, Palarivattom Ernakulam
    682025 Kochi, Kerala
    India
    +91-9625080808 www.monnaie.in

    Reviews

    Ammu Menoth Ammu Menoth
    Best Architectural & Interior design Company in Kerala
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: February 2015
    Edit
      Add SEO element