British designer Sophia O'Connor launched her home furnishings brand earlier this year. Sophia's first collection 'A Beautiful Mess', is inspired by nature and weather. In keeping with her lover of colour, print and pattern this collection features all three in an abstract interpretation of the weather. The results are bold and dynamic, creating surprisingly versatile prints with a combination of bright colour and stark shapes. Sophia O'Connor specializes in digital surface designs, based on original drawings and mark making. She produces quality handmade products, and prints that are unique and versatile, including cushions and lampshades. Currently working on a new collection which will include wallpapers and handmade foot - stools. Not only does Sophia O'Connor design and make home ware that she sells on her website: she also offers a bespoke personal service, tailored to you needs, to fit into your home and lifestyle. Sophia also welcomes commissions and collaborations.