NI Climbing Frames
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Banbridge
    Outdoor Garden Swing, NI Climbing Frames
    Outdoor Garden Swing

    Based in Northern Ireland we are one of the leading suppliers of childrens climbing frames throughout the UK and Ireland.  We offer a huge selection of top of the range outdoor climbing frames and playhouses made from high quality timber and built to the highest standards.  Our range includes a selection of features including swings, monkey bars, wave or spiral slides, climbing walls, ropes, picnic tables and many more activities.

    Service areas
    Banbridge
    Address
    26 Halfway Road
    BT324ET Banbridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-2840626150 www.niclimbingrames.com
