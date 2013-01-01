Your browser is out-of-date.

M Design Living
Furniture & Accessories in Guildford, UK
    • Stiletto Bench, M Design Living M Design Living Dressing roomSeating Black
    Stiletto Bench, M Design Living M Design Living Dressing roomSeating
    Stiletto Bench, M Design Living M Design Living Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating
    +2
    Stiletto Bench
    KQDT Dining Table, M Design Living M Design Living Dining roomTables Wood Wood effect
    KQDT Dining Table, M Design Living M Design Living Dining roomTables Wood
    KQDT Dining Table, M Design Living M Design Living Dining roomTables Wood
    +2
    KQDT Dining Table
    Abacus, M Design Living M Design Living Living roomStools & chairs
    Abacus, M Design Living M Design Living Dining roomChairs & benches
    Abacus, M Design Living M Design Living BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +3
    Abacus
    Turned Wood Occasional Table, M Design Living M Design Living Living roomSide tables & trays
    Turned Wood Occasional Table, M Design Living M Design Living BedroomBedside tables
    Turned Wood Occasional Table, M Design Living M Design Living Living roomSide tables & trays
    +1
    Turned Wood Occasional Table
    Dino Rockers, M Design Living M Design Living Nursery/kid's roomToys
    Dino Rockers, M Design Living M Design Living Nursery/kid's roomToys
    Dino Rockers, M Design Living M Design Living Nursery/kid's roomToys
    +2
    Dino Rockers

    M Furniture Design creates original, high quality furniture and products in the UK, for homes and interiors. Besides manufacturing our own range of products for retail, we love working on projects, including private commission work, collaborations with other designers or crafts people. Our work embraces craftsmanship with a contemporary, playful twist, and are lovingly made with locally sourced materials.

    Services
    Design and manufacture high quality furniture and products for homes and interiors
    Service areas
    • designer furniture
    • Interior Accessories
    • Surrey Hampshire London
    • Guildford
    • UK
    Address
    GU Guildford, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7984148284 www.pinterest.co.uk/MDesignLiving
