Boscolo
Interior Architects in London
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Marlowe House, Chigwell, Boscolo Boscolo Modern dining room
    Marlowe House, Chigwell, Boscolo Boscolo Modern dining room
    Marlowe House, Chigwell, Boscolo Boscolo Modern kitchen
    +7
    Marlowe House, Chigwell
    Boulevard Garden, Chigwell, Boscolo Boscolo Modern garden
    Boulevard Garden, Chigwell, Boscolo Boscolo Modern garden
    Boulevard Garden, Chigwell, Boscolo Boscolo Modern garden
    +4
    Boulevard Garden, Chigwell
    Boulevard, Chigwell, Boscolo Boscolo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Boulevard, Chigwell, Boscolo Boscolo Modern living room
    Boulevard, Chigwell, Boscolo Boscolo Modern kitchen
    +12
    Boulevard, Chigwell
    Monkhams Lane, Woodford Green, Boscolo Boscolo Modern houses
    Monkhams Lane, Woodford Green, Boscolo Boscolo Modern houses
    Monkhams Lane, Woodford Green, Boscolo Boscolo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +13
    Monkhams Lane, Woodford Green
    Goldhurst Terrace, South Hampstead, Boscolo Boscolo Modern kitchen
    Goldhurst Terrace, South Hampstead, Boscolo Boscolo Modern kitchen
    Goldhurst Terrace, South Hampstead, Boscolo Boscolo Modern walls & floors
    +11
    Goldhurst Terrace, South Hampstead
    Ferncroft Avenue, Hampstead , Boscolo Boscolo Modern conservatory
    Ferncroft Avenue, Hampstead , Boscolo Boscolo Modern living room
    Ferncroft Avenue, Hampstead , Boscolo Boscolo Modern living room
    +16
    Ferncroft Avenue, Hampstead
    Boscolo are a luxury interior and architectural design agency in London whose influences stem from Eastern and European contemporary design and the cutting edge creative minds that our city breeds.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • architectural design
    • landscape design
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    • Central London.
    • Greater London & Hertfordshire
    • Essex
    Company awards
    • Best of Houzz 2015
    • Portfolio voted most popular by Houzz community
    • UK Property Awards 2014
    • Platinum Award – Best Interior Design Private Residence in the UK
    • UK Property Awards 2014
    • 5 Star Award – Best Interior Design Private Residence in the East of England
    • UK Property Awards 2014
    • Highly Commended Award – Interior Design Show Home in London
    • International Design & Architecture Awards 2014
    • Winner—Best Bedroom
    • International Design & Architecture Awards 2014
    • Shortlisted – Kitchen over £25,000
    • Best of Houzz 2014
    • Portfolio voted most popular by Houzz community
    • SBID International Design Awards 2013
    • Shortlisted – Interior Design Project under £50,000
    • SBID International Design Awards 2013
    • Shortlisted – Interior Design Project between £50,000—£100,000
    • UK Property Awards 2013
    • 5 Star Award – Best Interior Design Apartment in East of England, UK
    • UK Property Awards 2013
    • Highly Commended Award – Interior Design Private Residence in East of England, UK
    Address
    The Old Garages, 54 The Broadway
    NW7 3LH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-8452020208 www.boscolo.co.uk
