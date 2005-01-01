"Success of architecture is embodied in respecting the context, in understanding the energy of site and its wider relationships."

FAM Architects aim at producing architecture which adds energy and value to the project site. We design architecture which is contextual, not radical. Our wide spectrum of our work is related through responsibility to the project context and through our aspiration to enrich it, not merely replicate its visual attributes. Since the beginning, we advocate architecture which is not abstract and alien, but architecture that positively influences the human environment.

FAM Architects were established in 2005 by Feilden + Mawson together with Pavel Nasadil and Jan Horky, its core architects. Alongside numerous commissions in the Czech Republic we continue to work on projects with Feilden + Mawson in the UK and abroad. FAM Architects are experienced in private residential projects as well as complex typological challenges of public and transportation buildings and masterplans. Thanks to winning two major open competitions in 2007 we are priviliged to work with municipalities, towns and public institutions.

FAM Architects offer complex and innovative services:

- Assistance in formulating the project brief with our clients

- Feasibility and architectural studies

- Planning and building permission drawings

- Project planning and management

- Project costing

- Consultant team co-ordination

- Production drawings

- Tender documentation

- Site inspections, quality evaluation

- Project PR and marketing

Our clients include the Czech towns of Prague, Litomysl, Dobris, Chrudim, other clients such as Prague ZOO, Arcellor Mittal Distrubution CZ, City&Country Group, West London Mental Hospital Trust and numerous private clients and individuals for which it is our joy and privilege to design homes.