Cleaners Chelsea
Carpenters in London, UK
Reviews (1)
  • end of tenancy cleaning
  • domestic cleaning
  • upholstery cleaning
  • carpet cleaning
  • deep cleaning
  • regular cleaning
    • Cleaners Chelsea is known as a leader on the cleaning market in London because of the excellent quality and the sensible prices it offers. Apart from the cleaning services for commercial and office buildings, we also offer domestic cleaning service an an irresistible price. Our cleaning maids will visit your property on weekly or bi-weekly basis and they will make the house spotless while you enjoy your free time in a good company. It has never been easier to maintain your house clean. Call us for more information and a free quote!

    Service areas
    Chelsea and London, UK
    Address
    Flat 3, 14 Basil Street
    SW3 1AJ London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034755386 www.cleanersinchelsea.co.uk

    Reviews

    xonieac xaikolepa
    Truly amazing service. I was impressed with the polite staff and the detailed organisation. The oven cleaning process was done very professionally and quickly, leaving my oven in a flawless condition. The two cleaners explained the process and were very friendly. I have no complaints and would definitely use this service again.
    about 2 months ago
    Project date: March 2022
