Over the last 16 years, we have changed the perception of how London property should be designed. We believe the most desirable homes are those in which space and light flow seamlessly throughout.

We invite private commissions from end users wanting to produce the most prised configuration of their property, complimented by timeless interiors and beautiful features.

Based in Soho, our in-house team of Architectural and Interior Designers have an unrivalled imagination that has earned Landmass numerous accolades including Best Residential Property in the United Kingdom.