Landmass London
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (5)
    • LITTLE VENICE, Landmass London Landmass London Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    LITTLE VENICE, Landmass London Landmass London Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    LITTLE VENICE, Landmass London Landmass London Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    +13
    LITTLE VENICE
    HOLLAND PARK, Landmass London Landmass London Scandinavian style walls & floors
    HOLLAND PARK, Landmass London Landmass London Scandinavian style kitchen
    HOLLAND PARK, Landmass London Landmass London Scandinavian style kitchen
    +13
    HOLLAND PARK
    ST. KATHARINE DOCKS, Landmass London Landmass London Industrial style living room
    ST. KATHARINE DOCKS, Landmass London Landmass London Industrial style study/office
    ST. KATHARINE DOCKS, Landmass London Landmass London Industrial style study/office
    +11
    ST. KATHARINE DOCKS
    NOTTING HILL, Landmass London Landmass London Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    NOTTING HILL, Landmass London Landmass London Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    NOTTING HILL, Landmass London Landmass London Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +17
    NOTTING HILL
    Belgravia Mews House, Landmass London Landmass London HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Belgravia Mews House, Landmass London Landmass London HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Belgravia Mews House, Landmass London Landmass London HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +12
    Belgravia Mews House

    Over the last 16 years, we have changed the perception of how London property should be designed. We believe the most desirable homes are those in which space and light flow seamlessly throughout.

    We invite private commissions from end users wanting to produce the most prised configuration of their property, complimented by timeless interiors and beautiful features.

    Based in Soho, our in-house team of Architectural and Interior Designers have an unrivalled imagination that has earned Landmass numerous accolades including Best Residential Property in the United Kingdom.

    Services
    architectural design, Interior Design, and Project Management
    Service areas
    UK & Overseas
    Company awards
    Winners of Best Property London & Best Property in the United KIngdom;
    Address
    48 Beak Street
    W1F 9RL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074398095 www.landmass.co.uk
    Please call us on 020 7439 8095 to discuss your project

    Reviews

    Peter Manthorpe
    Alan really knows his stuff and offers a truly fantastic service.
    about 1 year ago
    Neil Butcher
    Fantastic Service
    about 3 years ago
    Disruptive Social
    Landmass offer modern, innovative design with traditional touches. They have a wealth of interior design knowledge which shines through in their bespoke creations.
    over 3 years ago
