If you are searching for real wood flooring like oak flooring, walnut, dark or white floors we can help. Here at ESB you can find a selection of wooden floors with different tones, grains and other properties. You can also choose from solid wood flooring, engineered wood flooring, laminate and parquet flooring.
- Services
- wood flooring
- laminate flooring specialists
- tiles
- decorative cement
- showroom and warehouse
- Service areas
- Greater London and All of the UK
- Address
-
Unit 2, Kingsbury Trading Estate, Barningham Way
NW9 8AU London
United Kingdom
+44-2082048555 www.esbflooring.com