ESB Flooring
Flooring in London
Reviews (21)
    If you are searching for real wood flooring like oak flooring, walnut, dark or white floors we can help. Here at ESB you can find a selection of wooden floors with different tones, grains and other properties. You can also choose from solid wood flooring, engineered wood flooring, laminate and parquet flooring.

    Services
    • wood flooring
    • laminate flooring specialists
    • tiles
    • decorative cement
    • showroom and warehouse
    Service areas
    Greater London and All of the UK
    Address
    Unit 2, Kingsbury Trading Estate, Barningham Way
    NW9 8AU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2082048555 www.esbflooring.com

    Reviews

    Erol Telvi
    From their salesman to the owner of the company Ilan , who helped with everything trough delivery and installation , the only way I can describe them is First Class. I usually don't write reviews but made an exception for this great company. Thanks for everything.
    6 months ago
    Jane Pearl
    I would highly recommend ESB Flooring. Ilan could not have been more helpful and gave great guidance and advice to us. Gabor the fitter was fantastic. Our experience was excellent from start to finish - we love our new wooden flooring and would not hesitate to use ESB again
    3 months ago
    Simon Posner
    Ilan and his team were really great. From the show room, to the inspection and the fitting. They were professional, thorough and knew what they were doing. The finish and attention to detail is also first class. The beading was finished off nicely and at angles and there is nothing I can find that doesn't work. We were so happy we went bac to get patio tiles for the garden. I highly recommend ESB Flooring and the whole team!
    3 months ago
