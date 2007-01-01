Graypants is a team of problem solvers. Anchored in Seattle and Amsterdam, Graypants’ bold creativity leads to diverse designs in products, architecture, and other beautiful objects around the world. Our work expands globally with collaborations and custom designs for leading companies worldwide.

Rooted in Seattle as architects, founders Seth and Jon decided to further feed their creative appetites through product design and art exhibits. In 2007, “Graypants” was scribbled onto a piece of paper and the new company’s flagship line of pendant lights made entirely of repurposed corrugated cardboard – Scraplights – was promptly introduced.

Today, Graypants continues to expand its custom portfolio from architectural installations to public artworks, and has numerous product lines sold throughout the world. The range of their work is comprehensive, covering residential and commercial lighting, furniture, packaging designs, and architecture. In November of 2013, graypants was awarded AIA Seattle’s Award of Honor for their debut architecture project, Garage.