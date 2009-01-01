Your browser is out-of-date.

Rethink Interiors Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    Hampton by Hilton Brand Development
    Hampton by Hilton Brand Development , Rethink Interiors Ltd Rethink Interiors Ltd Modern bars & clubs
    Hampton by Hilton Brand Development , Rethink Interiors Ltd Rethink Interiors Ltd Modern bars & clubs
    Hampton by Hilton Brand Development
    Rockwell bar - Trafalgar Hotel by Hilton, UK
    Rockwell bar - Trafalgar Hotel by Hilton, UK , Rethink Interiors Ltd Rethink Interiors Ltd Modern bars & clubs
    Rockwell bar - Trafalgar Hotel by Hilton, UK
    Private residence
    Private residence , Rethink Interiors Ltd Rethink Interiors Ltd Modern living room
    Private residence , Rethink Interiors Ltd Rethink Interiors Ltd Modern media room
    Private residence
    Hilton - Southampton, UK
    Hilton - Southampton, UK , Rethink Interiors Ltd Rethink Interiors Ltd Classic airports
    Hilton - Southampton, UK , Rethink Interiors Ltd Rethink Interiors Ltd Classic airports
    Hilton - Southampton, UK
    Doubletree by Hilton Nottingham - Gateway
    Doubletree by Hilton Nottingham - Gateway, Rethink Interiors Ltd Rethink Interiors Ltd Modern bars & clubs
    Doubletree by Hilton Nottingham - Gateway, Rethink Interiors Ltd Rethink Interiors Ltd Modern bars & clubs
    Doubletree by Hilton Nottingham - Gateway
    Conrad, by Hilton - Algarve, Portugal
    Conrad, by Hilton - Algarve, Portugal, Rethink Interiors Ltd Rethink Interiors Ltd Mediterranean style houses
    Conrad, by Hilton - Algarve, Portugal, Rethink Interiors Ltd Rethink Interiors Ltd Mediterranean style houses
    Conrad, by Hilton - Algarve, Portugal

    Rethink Interiors founder, Kate Martin is an experienced designer who has built up an invaluable network of hospitality contacts and resources throughout her career. Having worked on large hotel projects for Hilton Worldwide, Intercontinental Hotel Group as well as independent hotels, her knowledge of brand standards is considerable. She is also experienced in residential and commercial design for new build developments and refurbishment projects.

    Kate was the senior designer for the development of the Hampton by Hilton brand for the UK and Europe market. Liaising closely with Hilton Worldwide and the original American brand designers, the concept was finalised in 2008, and the first UK hotel – Hampton by Hilton Corby, opened in 2009. Kate also provided the interior design services for the award winning Conrad Algarve, incorporating the first ever Hilton operated Conrad Spa. Completed in 2012, Conrad Algarve won the World Travel Award for World's Leading New Resort 2012, and was shortlisted for two categories in the European Hotel Design Awards 2013. Rethink Interiors also provides a consultancy service for other architectural and interior design practices and has worked with a number of London based practices – please see our project list for more details. Rethink Interiors operates fully on CAD with the latest integrated systems compatible with most architectural and design practices. We are able to provide 3D visualisation images depending on Client requirements.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    UK and Europe
    Address
    London London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2071834131 www.rethinkinteriors.co.uk
