Rethink Interiors founder, Kate Martin is an experienced designer who has built up an invaluable network of hospitality contacts and resources throughout her career. Having worked on large hotel projects for Hilton Worldwide, Intercontinental Hotel Group as well as independent hotels, her knowledge of brand standards is considerable. She is also experienced in residential and commercial design for new build developments and refurbishment projects.

Kate was the senior designer for the development of the Hampton by Hilton brand for the UK and Europe market. Liaising closely with Hilton Worldwide and the original American brand designers, the concept was finalised in 2008, and the first UK hotel – Hampton by Hilton Corby, opened in 2009. Kate also provided the interior design services for the award winning Conrad Algarve, incorporating the first ever Hilton operated Conrad Spa. Completed in 2012, Conrad Algarve won the World Travel Award for World's Leading New Resort 2012, and was shortlisted for two categories in the European Hotel Design Awards 2013. Rethink Interiors also provides a consultancy service for other architectural and interior design practices and has worked with a number of London based practices – please see our project list for more details. Rethink Interiors operates fully on CAD with the latest integrated systems compatible with most architectural and design practices. We are able to provide 3D visualisation images depending on Client requirements.