byKirsty
Lighting in Cardiff
Projects

    Sphery

    At the heart of byKirsty is the signature lighting range - Sphery. With clean-cut lines and sublime shadows, Sphery sits in the liminal space between lighting and sculpture, with a nod to the Scandinavian and mid-century styling.

    Sphery is designed and manufactured in Wales UK; its distinct pattern is laser cut then hand finished and can be instantly purchased in the 30cm and 50cm sizes. Sphery can also be commissioned at any size, for either home or commercial use.

    Services
    Lighting, lighting design, and Homeware
    Service areas
    Cardiff
    Address
    64a Glenroy St
    CF24 3JY Cardiff
    United Kingdom
    www.bykirsty.com
