At the heart of byKirsty is the signature lighting range - Sphery. With clean-cut lines and sublime shadows, Sphery sits in the liminal space between lighting and sculpture, with a nod to the Scandinavian and mid-century styling.

Sphery is designed and manufactured in Wales UK; its distinct pattern is laser cut then hand finished and can be instantly purchased in the 30cm and 50cm sizes. Sphery can also be commissioned at any size, for either home or commercial use.